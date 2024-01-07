Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Thursday 89-66 over Florida.

The Gamecocks won their last outing 89-66 against Florida on Thursday. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt in their most recent game on Thursday. In the Gamecocks' win, Te-Hina Paopao led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding three rebounds and four assists). Jerkaila Jordan scored a team-best 21 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Top 25 Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks took down the Utah Utes (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 10 by a score of 78-69, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Gamecocks have six wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 25) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 32) on November 30

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season, a 63-62 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Mississippi State has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 87) on November 24

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 89) on December 20

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 104) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 108) on November 26

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +517 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 39.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 51 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

The Gamecocks score 100.8 points per game in home games, compared to 79.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 21.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, South Carolina is ceding 16.6 fewer points per game (40) than away from home (56.6).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +336 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and are giving up 57.8 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are averaging 10.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (69.8).

Mississippi State is conceding fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than on the road (64.8).

While the Bulldogs are putting up 78.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 80.1 a contest.

