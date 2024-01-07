Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will be up against the Chicago Bears and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 18, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Doubs has hauled in 59 balls (on 95 targets) for 674 yards (42.1 per game) and eight scores so far this season.

Doubs vs. the Bears

Doubs vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 27 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears allow 233.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (29 total passing TDs).

Packers Player Previews

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In five of 16 games this season, Doubs has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Doubs has been targeted on 95 of his team's 549 passing attempts this season (17.3% target share).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (84th in NFL play), racking up 674 yards on 95 passes thrown his way.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored eight of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

With 17 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 19.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

