The Green Bay Packers (8-8) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in an NFC North battle.

Before the Packers play the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 45 -155 +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Packers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's contests this year have an average total of 41.8, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have been moneyline favorites five times this season. They've gone 2-3.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Green Bay has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 45 points.

Chicago has had an average of 42.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Bears have compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.9 11 21.3 14 41.8 8 16 Bears 21.9 16 22.6 20 42.7 6 16

Packers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three games, Green Bay has gone over the total.

The Packers have played better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 3.1 more points against teams in their division (26 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.9 points per game). That said, they've allowed 22 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Packers have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Bears

Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

In their past three games, the Bears have gone over the total twice.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional games (19.8 per game) than overall (21.9), but also giving up fewer points (22.2) than overall (22.6).

The Packers have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 22.7 22.4 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 3-4-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 22.5 25.3 ATS Record 8-7-1 4-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-1 5-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.