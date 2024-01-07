The Green Bay Packers will meet the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Packers will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Packers are totaling 340.1 yards per game offensively this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 344.0 yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball. The Bears rank 17th with 331.4 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 12th with 317.4 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Packers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-3) Toss Up (45) Packers 25, Bears 20

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Packers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Green Bay has compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

In Green Bay's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Packers games this season have posted an average total of 41.8, which is 3.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has put together an 8-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Chicago games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 2.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games (42.7).

Packers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 22.9 21.3 19.7 21.6 25.3 21.1 Chicago 21.9 22.6 24.9 19.9 19.0 25.4

