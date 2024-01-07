Injuries play a big part in the NBA, and we've got you covered with a full injury report for every team -- to discover who will and won't be playing, see below.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Injury Report

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSOH and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Jeremy Sochan, PF: Questionable (Quadricep), Malaki Branham, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Keldon Johnson, SF: Questionable (Wrist), Doug McDermott, SF: Questionable (Forearm)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on YES and ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Matisse Thybulle, SG: Questionable (Foot), Moses Brown, C: Out (Wrist), Jabari Walker, SF: Questionable (Knee), Deandre Ayton, C: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSFL and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris, SG: Out (Calf), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Black, PG: Questionable (Illness), Goga Bitadze, C: Questionable (Illness), Franz Wagner, SF: Out (Ankle)

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Vit Krejci, PG: Out (Shoulder)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson, PF: Questionable (Quadricep), Jose Alvarado, PG: Out (Illness)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSW and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Ankle), Grant Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Markieff Morris, PF: Questionable (Illness), Dante Exum, PG: Out (Heel), Richaun Holmes, PF: Questionable (Personal)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on AZFamily and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Hamstring), Bol Bol, PF: Out (Ankle)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Ja Morant, PG: Questionable (Shoulder), Vince Williams Jr., SG: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on ALT and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Julian Strawther, SG: Out (Knee)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe), Alec Burks, SG: Questionable (Hamstring)

Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-BA and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring), Chris Paul, PG: Out (Hand), Draymond Green, PF: Out (Return To Competition Reconditioning), Jonathan Kuminga, PF: Questionable (Toe)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Gary Trent Jr., SG: Questionable (Quadricep), Otto Porter Jr., SF: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on SportsNet LA and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Calf), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Tailbone)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.