Sunday's Horizon schedule includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6), at 2:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

