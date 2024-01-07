Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Milwaukee coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 7.

The Panthers' last contest was a 77-70 loss to Wright State on Friday.

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Northern Kentucky 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 271 in our computer rankings, on December 15 by a score of 59-52, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Norse are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 271) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 312) on December 3

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 332) on November 25

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 335) on November 18

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)

17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80) Kamy Peppler: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101) Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 146th in college basketball.

Milwaukee has averaged 5.8 fewer points in Horizon play (61.4) than overall (67.2).

The Panthers are scoring more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (64.2).

At home, Milwaukee concedes 61.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 62.8.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers are averaging 66.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 67.2.

