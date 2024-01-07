Luke Musgrave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Musgrave's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Luke Musgrave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Musgrave's season stats include 341 yards on 33 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 45 times.

Keep an eye on Musgrave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Kidney

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Dontayvion Wicks (LP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 33 341 164 1 10.3

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1 Week 10 @Steelers 4 2 64 0 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.