Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields in Week 18: Packers vs. Bears Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on QBs Jordan Love and Justin Fields when the Green Bay Packers (8-8) and Chicago Bears (7-9) clash on January 7. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields Matchup
|Jordan Love
|2023 Stats
|Justin Fields
|16
|Games Played
|12
|63.1%
|Completion %
|61.0%
|3,843 (240.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,414 (201.2)
|30
|Touchdowns
|16
|11
|Interceptions
|9
|248 (15.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|630 (52.5)
|4
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Other Matchup Previews
Jordan Love Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 250.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bears Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 11th in total yards allowed (317.4 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago has surrendered 3,735 passing yards this year, ranking 21st in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 29th in the NFL with 29.
- Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Bears' pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 84.0 rushing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 70.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 29th at 42.9%.
Justin Fields Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 200.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Packers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bears are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 11th in total yards allowed (317.4 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,735 (233.4 per game).
- Opposing offenses have struggled to move the chain on the ground against the Bears' pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 84.0 rushing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, Chicago is 29th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 32nd (70.7%).
