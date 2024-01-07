Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 233.4 per game.

Love has totaled 3,843 passing yards (240.2 per game) for Green Bay, completing 63.1% of his throws with 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions on the year. In addition, Love has rushed for 248 yards on the ground (15.5 per game) on 47 carries. Love also has four rushing touchdowns.

Love vs. the Bears

Love vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 16 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Nine opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

The Bears have allowed four opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The Bears give up 233.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (29 total passing TDs).

Packers Player Previews

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Love Passing Insights

So far this season, Love has gone over his passing yards prop total in 11 of 16 opportunities.

The Packers pass on 57.0% of their plays and run on 43.0%. They are 11th in NFL play in points scored.

Love is No. 16 in the league averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (3,843 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in 15 of 16 games this season, with more than one TD pass 10 times.

He has 85.0% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (34).

Love has passed 87 times out of his 547 total attempts while in the red zone (51.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Love Rushing Insights

So far this season, Love has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

Love has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine carries in the red zone (11.0% of his team's 82 red zone rushes).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 24-for-33 / 256 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 17-for-28 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 29-for-39 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

