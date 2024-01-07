Will Jayden Reed Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Jayden Reed's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 90 times, with season stats of 681 yards on 60 receptions (11.4 per catch) and eight TDs. He also has 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns.
Jayden Reed Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Christian Watson (questionable/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Dontayvion Wicks (questionable/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (questionable/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Reed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|90
|60
|681
|280
|8
|11.4
Reed Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|8
|4
|37
|2
|Week 3
|Saints
|7
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|21
|1
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|4
|83
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|5
|84
|1
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|8
|4
|34
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|4
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|10
|8
|27
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|8
|6
|52
|1
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|8
|6
|89
|2
