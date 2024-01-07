Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Horizon Power Rankings

1. Green Bay

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 75-63 vs Wright State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Youngstown State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cleveland State

  • Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
  • Last Game: W 79-37 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Detroit Mercy
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

  • Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 137th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
  • Last Game: L 60-56 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oakland
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Wright State

  • Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 168th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: L 75-63 vs Green Bay

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ IUPUI
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Detroit Mercy

  • Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
  • Last Game: W 60-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cleveland State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. Milwaukee

  • Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 209th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
  • Last Game: W 75-67 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Robert Morris
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Oakland

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17
  • Overall Rank: 261st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
  • Last Game: W 64-58 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Robert Morris

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Overall Rank: 276th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
  • Last Game: L 64-58 vs Oakland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Milwaukee
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Youngstown State

  • Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
  • Last Game: L 79-37 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Green Bay
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. IUPUI

  • Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 311th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: W 81-76 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wright State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Northern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 315th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
  • Last Game: L 75-67 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ IUPUI
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

