Sunday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) against the Wright State Raiders (10-6) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Phoenix took care of business in their last matchup 86-56 against Northern Kentucky on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Wright State 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

When the Phoenix took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

The Phoenix have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 95) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 124) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 127) on December 13

Green Bay Leaders

Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50) Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 75.1 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per contest (75th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

In Horizon games, Green Bay has averaged 4.7 more points (79.8) than overall (75.1) in 2023-24.

At home the Phoenix are putting up 81.7 points per game, 10.1 more than they are averaging away (71.6).

In 2023-24 Green Bay is giving up 4.1 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.