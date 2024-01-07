Green Bay vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) against the Wright State Raiders (10-6) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Phoenix took care of business in their last matchup 86-56 against Northern Kentucky on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 75, Wright State 62
Other Horizon Predictions
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Detroit Mercy
- Oakland vs Robert Morris
- Milwaukee vs Northern Kentucky
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Detroit Mercy
- Milwaukee vs Northern Kentucky
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- When the Phoenix took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25
- 85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 95) on December 30
- 88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 124) on November 11
- 64-56 at home over UIC (No. 127) on December 13
Green Bay Leaders
- Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix put up 75.1 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per contest (75th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.
- In Horizon games, Green Bay has averaged 4.7 more points (79.8) than overall (75.1) in 2023-24.
- At home the Phoenix are putting up 81.7 points per game, 10.1 more than they are averaging away (71.6).
- In 2023-24 Green Bay is giving up 4.1 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.6).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.