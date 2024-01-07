Emanuel Wilson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Emanuel Wilson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Wilson has run for 85 yards on 14 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and has four catches (five targets) for 23 yards.

Keep an eye on Wilson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Emanuel Wilson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other RB is on the injury list for the Packers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wilson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 85 0 6.1 5 4 23 0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Falcons 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 6 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 19 0 2 8 0 Week 9 Rams 4 43 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 3 12 0 1 9 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.