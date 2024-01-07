Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 233.4 per game.

Watson has hauled in 28 passes on 53 targets for 422 yards and five scores, averaging 46.9 yards per game this year.

Watson vs. the Bears

Watson vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 27 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Bears surrender 233.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 29 this season (1.8 per game).

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this year, Watson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has 9.7% of his team's target share (53 targets on 549 passing attempts).

He averages 8.0 yards per target this season (422 yards on 53 targets).

Watson has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of nine games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has five total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

Watson has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (14.9% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

