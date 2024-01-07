Aaron Jones has a difficult matchup when his Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bears concede 84 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Jones has carried the ball 120 times for 545 yards (54.5 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Jones makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 25 passes for 203 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Bears

Jones vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The Bears yield 84 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense this season.

So far this season, the Bears have allowed eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Watch Packers vs Bears on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Packers have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 29.0% of his team's 414 rushing attempts this season (120).

Jones has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 7.5% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 29 red zone rushing carries (35.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 10 games this season.

Jones has 6.9% of his team's target share (38 targets on 549 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

In one of 10 games this season, Jones has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jones (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (87 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 21 ATT / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.