Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon has been ruled out for the Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The contest begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Dillon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Dillon has season stats of 178 rushes for 613 yards and two TDs, picking up 3.4 yards per attempt. He also has 22 catches on 28 targets for 223 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (questionable/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|178
|613
|2
|3.4
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
