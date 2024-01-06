Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BTN

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Nebraska Players to Watch

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 205th 74.2 Points Scored 76.5 139th 51st 64.9 Points Allowed 65.8 66th 265th 34.5 Rebounds 41.3 30th 110th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 286th 6.3 3pt Made 8.8 68th 315th 11.4 Assists 15.3 87th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

