Maxime Cressy goes into the Australian Open after his ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 finished with a loss at the hands of Lukas Klein in the qualification final. Cressy's opener is versus Yu Hsiou Hsu (in the qualifying qualification round 1). Cressy is +20000 to win at Melbourne Park.

Cressy at the 2024 Australian Open

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: January 7-28

January 7-28 Venue: Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

In the qualifying qualification round 1 of the Australian Open, on Monday, January 8 (at 6:00 PM ET), Cressy will play Hsu.

Cressy is currently listed at -160 to win his next contest against Hsu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +20000

Cressy Stats

Cressy lost his last match, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 versus Klein in the qualifying round of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 on December 30, 2023.

The 26-year-old Cressy is 11-25 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has gone 10-15.

In his 36 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Cressy has averaged 28.1 games.

On hard courts, Cressy has played 25 matches over the past year, and 27.7 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 12.3% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has been victorious in 13.1% of his return games and 87.5% of his service games.

