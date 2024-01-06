Maxime Cressy 2024 Australian Open Odds
Maxime Cressy goes into the Australian Open after his ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 finished with a loss at the hands of Lukas Klein in the qualification final. Cressy's opener is versus Yu Hsiou Hsu (in the qualifying qualification round 1). Cressy is +20000 to win at Melbourne Park.
Find all the latest odds for the 2024 Australian Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cressy at the 2024 Australian Open
- Next Round: Qualifying round
- Tournament Dates: January 7-28
- Venue: Melbourne Park
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Cressy's Next Match
In the qualifying qualification round 1 of the Australian Open, on Monday, January 8 (at 6:00 PM ET), Cressy will play Hsu.
Cressy is currently listed at -160 to win his next contest against Hsu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds
- Australian Open odds to win: +20000
Want to bet on Cressy? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Cressy Stats
- Cressy lost his last match, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 versus Klein in the qualifying round of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 on December 30, 2023.
- The 26-year-old Cressy is 11-25 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
- In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has gone 10-15.
- In his 36 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Cressy has averaged 28.1 games.
- On hard courts, Cressy has played 25 matches over the past year, and 27.7 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 12.3% on return.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has been victorious in 13.1% of his return games and 87.5% of his service games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.