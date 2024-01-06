Marquette vs. Xavier January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (1-9) play a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Al McGuire Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marquette vs. Xavier Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nila Blackford: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaysia Woods: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniela Lopez: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.