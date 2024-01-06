The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 79.3 23rd
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
162nd 35.1 Rebounds 31.8 319th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.9 39th
249th 12.2 Assists 17.3 6th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.5 44th

