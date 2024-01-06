Green Bay vs. Oakland January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) versus the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Green Bay vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|262nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|63.5
|347th
|244th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|70th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|313th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|299th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.8
|293rd
|77th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.2
|218th
