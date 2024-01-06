The Houston Rockets (17-16) will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 6 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1817.4 1355.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.1 41.1 Fantasy Rank 4 19

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 31 points, 5.9 assists and 11.4 boards per contest, shooting 60.7% from the field (seventh in league).

The Bucks average 124.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.7 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44 its opponents average.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.9% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.5 per game their opponents make at a 33.2% rate.

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (17th in NBA play) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.5 points, 8.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 23rd in league, and conceding 109.9 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential.

Houston ranks sixth in the NBA at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Rockets knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.7 on average.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 5.8 3.4 Usage Percentage 33.5% 27.6% True Shooting Pct 64.7% 60.1% Total Rebound Pct 18% 15.1% Assist Pct 28.4% 27.2%

