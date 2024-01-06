Alperen Sengun and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Toyota Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +116)

The 31.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (31).

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +126) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 25.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.4).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Brook Lopez's 12.6 points per game are 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -110) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Sengun is averaging 21.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 less than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Fred VanVleet has put up 17.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

