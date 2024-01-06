How to Watch the Bucks vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) square off against the Houston Rockets (17-16) on January 6, 2024.
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee is 22-6 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.
- The 124.8 points per game the Bucks put up are 14.9 more points than the Rockets give up (109.9).
- Milwaukee is 24-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bucks are posting 0.7 more points per game (125.1) than they are in road games (124.4).
- Milwaukee is ceding 118.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (120.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this season, sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.5 per game and a 39.1% percentage in away games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
