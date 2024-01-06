The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) square off against the Houston Rockets (17-16) on January 6, 2024.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 22-6 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The 124.8 points per game the Bucks put up are 14.9 more points than the Rockets give up (109.9).

Milwaukee is 24-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bucks are posting 0.7 more points per game (125.1) than they are in road games (124.4).

Milwaukee is ceding 118.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (120.8).

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this season, sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.5 per game and a 39.1% percentage in away games.

Bucks Injuries