The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) play the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Space City Home Network and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Bucks 116

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 7.5)

Rockets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-1.4)

Rockets (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Rockets have a 21-12-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-20-0 mark from the Bucks.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (37.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (42.4% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (62.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 25-9, a better record than the Rockets have posted (8-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 124.8 points per game. At the other end, they rank 24th with 119.7 points allowed per contest.

With 44.4 boards per game, Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA. It gives up 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 26.4 assists per contest.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

With 14.3 treys per game, the Bucks rank sixth in the NBA. They have a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

