Friday's Horizon slate includes the Wright State Raiders (7-6) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

