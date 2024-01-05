Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) face the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) in a matchup of Horizon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.