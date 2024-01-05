Friday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) squaring off at Truist Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-55 victory for heavily favored Green Bay according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 72-46 victory against Purdue Fort Wayne in their most recent game on Monday.

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 81, Northern Kentucky 55

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix notched their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-53.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Norse are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 102) on November 11

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 103) on December 30

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 125) on December 13

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)

11.8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57) Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50 FG%

10.8 PTS, 50 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Maddy Schreiber: 13 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

13 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (76th in college basketball).

Green Bay scores more in conference action (77.7 points per game) than overall (74.2).

The Phoenix are putting up more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (68).

Green Bay gives up 57.5 points per game at home, and 63 away.

