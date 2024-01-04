When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Kirill Kaprizov should be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 11.7%. This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 34 total points (0.9 per game).

With 28 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 22 assists through 28 contests, Mats Zuccarello is pivotal for Minnesota's offense.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points, courtesy of 15 goals (first on team) and 10 assists (sixth).

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 6-7-2 on the season, giving up 47 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassing 406 saves with an .896% save percentage (48th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors with 63 points. He has scored 27 goals and picked up 36 assists this season.

Brayden Point has 17 goals and 23 assists, equaling 40 points (one per game).

Victor Hedman's 38 points this season are via five goals and 33 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-8-0. He has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 412 saves with a .900% save percentage (41st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.