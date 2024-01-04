Top Warriors vs. Nuggets Players to Watch - January 4
Stephen Curry and Michael Porter Jr. are two players to watch on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (16-17) play the Denver Nuggets (24-11) at Chase Center.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Warriors' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Magic on Tuesday, 121-115. Curry scored a team-high 36 points (and contributed six assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|36
|2
|6
|4
|1
|4
|Jonathan Kuminga
|19
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Klay Thompson
|15
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets won their most recent game against the Hornets, 111-93, on Monday. Jamal Murray led the way with 25 points, and also had three boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|25
|3
|7
|2
|1
|5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|22
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Reggie Jackson
|15
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry is posting 27.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Klay Thompson puts up 16.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).
- Chris Paul averages 9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dario Saric averages 10.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jonathan Kuminga is posting 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Porter gives 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 53% of his shots from the field.
- Reggie Jackson averages 12.3 points, 2.2 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Murray gives the Nuggets 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|22.2
|11.4
|8.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.8
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|24.3
|2.9
|5
|0.9
|0.8
|4
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|21
|4.3
|5.9
|1.5
|0.8
|2.7
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|19.4
|3.1
|2.4
|0.8
|0.3
|4.2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14.7
|6.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
|2.8
|Brandin Podziemski
|GS
|10.9
|6.4
|4.3
|1.8
|0.3
|1.7
