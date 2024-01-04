The Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12, 0-2 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 357th 61.0 Points Scored 63.5 348th 313th 77.4 Points Allowed 65.9 68th 354th 30.5 Rebounds 33.2 312th 246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 314th 328th 5.4 3pt Made 7.6 169th 341st 10.3 Assists 11.8 291st 261st 12.8 Turnovers 12.2 213th

