The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Green Bay is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 15 chances against the spread this season.

A total of six Titans games this year have gone over the point total.

