Bucks vs. Spurs January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Bucks.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 26.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Khris Middleton is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama puts up 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).
- Keldon Johnson puts up 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Zach Collins posts 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jeremy Sochan posts 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Bucks
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|124.4
|122.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.8%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
