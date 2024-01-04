As part of today's round of 32 (seven matches), No. 34-ranked Christopher Eubanks and No. 50 Botic Van de Zandschulp will be going head-to-head at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

ASB Classic Info

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: January 7

January 7 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

ASB Classic Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Felix Auger-Aliassime +500 1st Ben Shelton +550 2nd Cameron Norrie +650 3rd Arthur Fils +700 4th Gael Monfils +800 5th Roberto Bautista Agut +1100 6th Francisco Cerundolo +1400 7th Botic Van de Zandschulp +1400 7th Denis Shapovalov +2000 9th Christopher Eubanks +2000 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Daniel Altmaier vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Giron (-210) Altmaier (+160) Aleksandar Vukic vs. Taro Daniel Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Daniel (-130) Vukic (+100) Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Round of 32 7:50 PM ET Wolf (-150) van Assche (+115) Borna Gojo vs. Alejandro Tabilo Round of 32 7:55 PM ET Gojo (-190) Tabilo (+145) Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 32 9:40 PM ET Van de Zandschulp (-225) Eubanks (+175) Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 32 9:40 PM ET Bonzi (-120) Muller (-110) Alex Michelsen vs. Nuno Borges Round of 32 10:50 PM ET Michelsen (-210) Borges (+160)

