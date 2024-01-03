The St. John's Red Storm (7-7) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 79.6 points per game are 23.9 more points than the 55.7 the Red Storm give up.

Marquette has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 55.7 points.

St. John's (NY) is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.

The 60.4 points per game the Red Storm record are the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

St. John's (NY) is 4-2 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Marquette is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 60.4 points.

This year the Red Storm are shooting 41.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56)

15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56) Mackenzie Hare: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81) Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Rose Nkumu: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule