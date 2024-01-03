The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Middleton, in his most recent game (January 1 loss against the Pacers), produced 21 points and six assists.

In this article we will break down Middleton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 14.3 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.8 Assists 6.5 4.8 6.0 PRA -- 23.5 29.1 PR -- 18.7 23.1 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.9



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pacers

Middleton is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Pacers concede 124.4 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Pacers concede 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, best in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 32 21 3 6 2 0 1 12/13/2023 29 14 9 7 1 0 1 12/7/2023 30 20 7 4 4 0 2 11/9/2023 20 19 2 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.