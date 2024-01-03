The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this game.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -149)

The 36.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 5.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (7.5).

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Brook Lopez's 12.7 points per game are 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of five is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 25.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton has dished out 12.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Haliburton has knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Wednesday's over/under for Myles Turner is 17.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 17.3.

He has collected 7.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

