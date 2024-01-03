The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Bucks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The 124.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 0.2 more points than the Pacers allow (124.4).

Milwaukee is 16-0 when scoring more than 124.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 125.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (124).

Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this year, giving up 118.9 points per game, compared to 119.2 away from home.

The Bucks are sinking 14.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 2.6% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.7, 39.5%).

Bucks Injuries