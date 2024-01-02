The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -7.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to total more than 152.5 points.

Wisconsin has had an average of 139.1 points in its games this season, 13.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Badgers have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Wisconsin's .500 ATS win percentage (6-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Iowa's .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 2 16.7% 74.2 162 64.9 142.1 135 Iowa 10 83.3% 87.8 162 77.2 142.1 162.3

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin put together a 7-13-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Badgers average 74.2 points per game, only three fewer points than the 77.2 the Hawkeyes give up.

Wisconsin has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 6-6-0 3-3 5-7-0 Iowa 4-8-0 1-2 8-4-0

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Iowa 11-6 Home Record 14-3 6-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

