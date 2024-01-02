The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.

Wisconsin is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers are the 269th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes rank 73rd.

The Badgers average 74.2 points per game, just three fewer points than the 77.2 the Hawkeyes give up.

Wisconsin has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Wisconsin put up 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.

In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule