How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.
- Wisconsin is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 269th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes rank 73rd.
- The Badgers average 74.2 points per game, just three fewer points than the 77.2 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Wisconsin has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Wisconsin put up 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.
- In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 75-60
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|W 80-53
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.