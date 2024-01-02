Kirill Kaprizov Injury Status - Wild vs. Flames Injury Report January 2
Let's take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (16-15-4), which currently has eight players listed (including Mats Zuccarello), as the Wild ready for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mats Zuccarello
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Vinni Lettieri
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild rank 21st in the NHL with 107 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- It has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 107 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Calgary's total of 116 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -9, they are 23rd in the league.
Wild vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-135)
|Flames (+115)
|6
