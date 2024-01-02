The Minnesota Wild, including Ryan Hartman, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Thinking about a wager on Hartman in the Wild-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Hartman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 13:34 on the ice per game.

In nine of 30 games this season, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has registered a point in a game 13 times this year out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hartman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 27% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 4 17 Points 0 11 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

