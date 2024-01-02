Outagamie County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Outagamie County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iola-Scandinavia High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
