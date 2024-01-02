Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Fancy a wager on Boldy in the Wild-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Boldy vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:22 per game on the ice, is +7.

Boldy has scored a goal in 10 of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Boldy has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 28 games this season, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Boldy goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 5 21 Points 6 11 Goals 4 10 Assists 2

