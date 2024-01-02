Marinette County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Marinette County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Cities Academy at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Marinette, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dickinson High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Niagara, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wausaukee High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Goodman, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
