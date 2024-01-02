Lafayette County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lafayette County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shullsburg High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- Conference: Six Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
