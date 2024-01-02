Should you bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In 14 of 35 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in two games (nine shots).
  • Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 11.2%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

