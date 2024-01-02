Should you bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 14 of 35 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in two games (nine shots).

Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 11.2%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.