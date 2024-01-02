Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
Should you wager on Brock Faber to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faber stats and insights
- Faber has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Faber's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|27:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|33:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:19
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|28:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|31:34
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|30:08
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.