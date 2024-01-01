The ReliaQuest Bowl features a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers (who are major, 10.5-point underdogs) and the LSU Tigers on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 55.5 for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. LSU game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Wisconsin vs. LSU statistical matchup

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (78th) 409.2 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (25th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

LSU leaders

Braelon Allen has run for 984 yards (82.0 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

Allen also has 28 catches for 132 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,688 yards (140.7 per game), with six touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

Also, Mordecai has run for 306 yards and four TDs.

In 12 games, Will Pauling has 66 receptions for 694 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Wisconsin leaders

In 12 games for the Tigers, Jayden Daniels has led the charge with 3,813 yards (317.8 yards per game) while recording 40 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72.2% completion percentage.

Daniels has been a factor with his legs, running for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games.

Malik Nabers has been a big contributor for the Tigers, producing 1,546 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 86 receptions.

In 12 games, Brian Thomas Jr. has converted 77 targets into 60 catches, 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tigers.

